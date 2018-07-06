× LeBron James wearing Christian Pulisic jersey

LeBron James announced he was taking his talents to Southern California then went on vacation. After announcing he would sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, James and his family reportedly left on vacation to Italy.

Friday afternoon James posted on Instagram a picture of himself wearing the jersey of Christian Pulisic. The picture of James while looking out to sea has the comment, “Make your own caption. Have fun..!!”.

Pulisic is a star soccer player from Hershey.

Make your own caption. Have fun..!! A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jul 6, 2018 at 11:57am PDT

The United States Men’s National Soccer team sent a tweet with that photo plus another picture of LeBron wearing the Pulisic jersey. The tweet reading, “Kid from Akron x Kid from Hershey”. There were no other comments with the tweet from U.S. Soccer, James or Pulisic.