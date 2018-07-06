× Middletown woman charged with tax evasion

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Middletown woman has been charged with tax evasion.

Diane Fabian, 67, was charged on July 5 with tax evasion.

According to U.S. Attorney David Freed, Fabian allegedly filed tax returns between 2011 and 2015 that understated her income, resulting in a total tax due and owing to the United States of $45,100.

She will face a sentencing following a finding of guilt is imposed by the judge.

The maximum penalty under federal law for the offense is five years.