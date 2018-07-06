Miesse Candies opens ice cream and soda shop at downtown Lancaster location

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER -- Miesse Candies in Downtown Lancaster recently added an old-fashioned ice-cream parlor to their already established chocolate business.

The ice cream parlor is built around a 1930’s era soda fountain. When you come visit Miesse Candies & Ice Cream Parlor you are invited to sit around this 12-foot soda fountain that has been refurbished to operate like it would have in the 1930’s.

The fountain features sodas made with 10 different syrups and is deep in history. It originally used at Minnich’s Pharmacy in York and was even more recently on display at Wolfgang Candy in York.

The ice cream being served at the ice cream parlor is from the Penn State Berkey Creamery.

You can visit Miesse Candies & Ice Cream Parlor at 118 North Water Street in Downtown Lancaster.

The Soda Shop and Ice Cream Parlor grand opening will take place on July 26th from 4:00PM - 9:00PM.