WASHINGTON– The MLB All-Star game is set to air on FOX43.

The Midsummer Classic will be played on Tuesday, July 17 at 7 p.m. at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

The annual match up pairs the American League All-Stars against the National League All-Stars for home field advantage in the World Series.

The teams will be revealed this Sunday night.

