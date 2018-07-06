× PennDOT announces extensive patching project on Interstate 81 in Cumberland County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that its Cumberland County maintenance crews will begin an extensive two-month patching project along northbound and southbound I-81 in Cumberland County.

PennDOT advises drivers that crews will begin patching on the northbound lanes of I-81 near mile marker 55, between Exit 52 for U.S. 11 (New Kingstown/Middlesex) and Exit 57 for Route 114 (Mechanicsburg), as well as in the southbound lanes from the Susquehanna river toward Exit 61 for Wertzville Road. After those areas are completed, crews will focus on the southbound lanes from Exit 37 for Route 233 (Newville) to the Cumberland/Franklin County line. In addition to the interstate, patching work will also include several exit and entrance ramps. Work on this corridor is scheduled to continue through August.

Drivers are advised to use caution as crews will be working on the interstate from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, Monday through Thursday. Crews will be working behind PennDOT trucks equipped with impact attenuators and traffic cones, with advance signage notifying of lane closures. Drivers are encouraged to slow down and use caution in the work zone. Fines are doubled for violations in work zones. Drive responsibly for your safety and the safety of the workers. Congestion and delays are possible; allow extra time for your commute and consider an alternate route.

Drivers can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 860 traffic cameras, 99 of which are in the Midstate.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

SOURCE: PennDOT