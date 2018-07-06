× Pennsylvania judge one of four Supreme Court finalist: Reports

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have completed scheduled interviews for the Supreme Court vacancy, an official familiar with the search says, as The President moves closer to settling on his selection to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Sources tell FOX News and CNN that Judge Thomas Michael Hardiman of the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals is now a rising candidate to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy. Hardiman is based in Pittsburgh where he had a private law practice from 1992 to 2003 until he became a judge. Hardiman is a graduate of Georgetown University and Notre Dame. He was born in Winchester, MA.

Other judges that have been widely considered to be finalist include Brett Kavanaugh, Raymond Kethledge and Amy Coney Barrett. The Vice President has reportedly met with those three judges in recent days.

President Trump is then expected to reveal his choice Monday during a prime-time announcement at 9:00pm. You can watch that announcement live on FOX43.