× Repaving Initiative to Address On and Off Ramps at Three I-83 Interchanges in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Milling and paving operations over the next two weeks will involve daytime rapm closures at several I-83 exits in York Count

PennDOT maintenance crews in York County will undertake an initiative over the next two weeks to mill and repave the on- and off-ramps for three interchanges along Interstate 83 – Exit 21 with Route 30 (Arsenal Road), Exit 22 with North George Street and Route 181, and Exit 24 with Route 238 at Emigsville. A milling operation involves the removal of the top layer of old asphalt, to be followed within a few days by the paving of a new asphalt layer. This work will start at around 8 AM each weekday and wrap up in the afternoon by 3 PM.

When the milling or paving operation is underway on a particular ramp, it will be necessary to close that ramp to all traffic for that day (from roughly 8 AM to 3 PM). There will be times during the day when the right lane of I-83 will need to be closed as well in the vicinity of the interchange. This closure will limit traffic to a single lane on the interstate and will likely create a traffic bottleneck that will delay traffic for a short while. Motorists are advised to be alert to this work, to allow additional time in their travel plans in order to avoid delays, to obey work zone signing, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through the work area – for their safety as well as for the safety of the maintenance crews.

The following schedule, which is dependent on the weather and subject to change, specifies the intended dates for each interchange ramp and the type of work that will be conducted:

Monday, July 9: Milling for the northbound on- and off-ramps for North George Street Interchange (I-83 Exit 22).

Tuesday, July 10: Milling for the southbound on- and off-ramps for North George Street Interchange (I-83 Exit 22). [Motorists on southbound I-83 headed to westbound Route 30 are advised to take Exit 24 (Emigsville) for the Susquehanna Trail to Route 30.]

Wednesday, July 11: Milling for southbound on- and off-ramps for the Arsenal Road Interchange (I-83 Exit 21); Paving for northbound on- and off-ramps for North George Street Interchange (Exit 22).

Thursday, July 12: Milling for northbound on- and off-ramps for the Arsenal Road Interchange (I-83 Exit 21); Paving for southbound on- and off-ramps for North George Street Interchange (I-83 Exit 22). [Again, motorists on southbound I-83 headed to westbound Route 30 are advised to take Exit 24 (Emigsville) for the Susquehanna Trail to Route 30.]

Friday, July 13: Milling for northbound on- and off-ramps for the Emigsville Interchange (I-83 Exit 24); Paving for southbound on- and off-ramps for the Arsenal Road Interchange (I-83 Exit 21).

Monday, July 16: Milling for southbound on- and off-ramps for the Emigsville Interchange (I-83 Exit 24); Paving for northbound on- and off-ramps for the Arsenal Road Interchange (I-83 Exit 21).

Tuesday, July 17: Paving northbound on- and off-ramps for the Emigsville Interchange (I-83 Exit 24).

Wednesday, July 18: Paving southbound on- and off-ramps for the Emigsville Interchange (I-83 Exit 24).

A separate milling and paving operation will follow later in July and August for various sections of I-83 through York County.

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation