Water main break causes closure of Route 30 in Gettysburg

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– A water main break has closed all lanes of Route 30 in Gettysburg.

According to PennDOT, the break has caused significant damage to the roadway, which is closed between Liberty and 4th Streets.

The road will remain closed for now, and there is no timetable for it to be reopened.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.