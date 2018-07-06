Wild West Summerfest Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK,Pa--- This Saturday the Wild West Summer Fest kicks off at the York Expo Center with food, games and music all weekend long. The Wild West Summer Fest will showcase Harness Racing throughout the weekend.

On Saturday, July 7th

10:00 am Barrel/Stump Racing Qualifying (Free)

1:00 pm (post time) Harness Races (Free)

3:00 pm Barrel/Stump Racing Finals (Free)

6:30 pm Blue Grass Festival on the Grandstand (Free)

9:30 pm Fireworks!

On Sunday, July 8th

11:30 am (post time) Harness Racing (Free)

7:00 pm Country Concert on the Grandstand

Country Concert with Lauren Alaina & special guests Travis Denning and Craig Campbell

For more information on the Wild West Summer Fest, checkout the website at: http://yorkfair.org/wild-west-summer-fest-2018/