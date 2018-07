Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- It's officially summer!

Wyndridge Farm is kicking off the summer season with Summerfest on July 15!

The event will run from 2 p.m. - 9 p.m. and feature performances from a variety of artists.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, owner Steve Groff stopped by the set to offer more on the event.

For more information, you can visit the Wyndridge Farm Summerfest website here.