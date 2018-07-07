× “Mitch” Smith legacy remains strong for Pennsylvania Speedweek at Williams Grove

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – “He was a heck of a driver. He could make something out of nothing.” That’s how John Smith describes his brother Mitch Smith. Pennsylvania Speedweek continued on Friday Night with the 30th running of the Mitch Smith Memorial. It has the highest purse of all 10 events, worth nearly $34,000.

Racing at Williams Grove started in 1939. They’ve been honoring one of the great drivers to race at the track since 1989.

“He tore it up around here beating the guys when they came to town,” Kelly Baum said proudly. Baum is Mitch Smith’s daughter. “It’s just really exciting they keep his memory going.”

Over this half-mile clay oval, drivers will exceed 100 miles per hour. Trey Starks looked to repeat after a win at the Grove on opening night of Speedweek.

"It's one of the most unique tracks in the country," Starks insists. "Just the shape of it, it's been here for a really long time. It's definitely real special to do well here and get wins here."

The Smith Family never misses this event. Since it was the 30th anniversary, they donated one thousand dollars to the winner's share. Williams Grove matched that to give the winner $12,000, the biggest purse of Speedweek. That's a fact that makes the family smile.

"I'm really proud of him, I will always will be proud of him," said Mitch's brother John Smith. "He and I always got along good together."