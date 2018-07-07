More sunshine to end the weekend, and comfortable too!

SUNNY SUNDAY

Plenty of blue skies with high pressure in control Sunday. After a cooler morning in the 50s, afternoon temperatures warm to the lower and middle 80s. Still quite comfortable too. Temperatures begin to warm a bit more heading into the work week.

NEXT WEEK

Bright blue skies continue Monday. It is warmer in the middle and upper 80s. Humidity levels creep up but not until evening. Temperatures are back up to near 90 degrees Tuesday. A stray thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Temperatures are back in the middle and upper 80s for both Wednesday and Thursday. While showers elude us for a few days, sunshine mixes with a few clouds. High pressure dominates into Friday keeping mainly sunny skies around. Readings are up near 90 degrees. An approaching front adds clouds for Saturday. Highs are still near 90, and a stray thunderstorm, late in the day, can’t be ruled out.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist