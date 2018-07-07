× Storage building for Bridges Golf Club destroyed in fire

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Multiple fire companies responded overnight to a fire that destroyed a maintenance shed in Berwick Township.

According to a release from United Hook & Ladder Company #33, crews responded just before 1 a.m. Saturday to the area of Bair Road and Lobell Road in Berwick Township for a building fire. Once crews arrived they found a 70×30 garage fully involved and requested extra assistance.

The garage in question is a maintenance and storage building for Bridges Golf Club, the building and all of its contents were a total loss as a result of the fire, but United Hook & Ladder reported there were no injuries. The fire was under control within an hour, but crews remained on scene until about 5 a.m. to make sure it had been properly extinguished.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.