Summons issued for 2 people accused of giving alcohol to minors

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two adults in Lititz are being accused of giving alcohol to two 15-year old girls on nine seperate occassions, and have been summoned to appear in court.

In a release, the Lititz Borough Police Department says that James Lee Klaips, 39, and Emma Rae Warner, 23, both of Lititz, had allegedly provided alcoholic beverages to two 15-year olds on 9 seperate occassions between February and April of this year. Police say that this occured at a home in the 300 Block of East Main Street, and that Klaips and Warner would allegedly also drink with the teens.

Klaips and Warner are each facing two counts of Corruption of Minors and Selling/Furnishing Alcohol to Minors. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for July 27th.