× Two men shot Friday night in York

YORK, Pa. — Two men were shot in the 600 Block of Bare Alley Friday evening in York.

According to a press release from the York City Police Department, the incident occurred around 10 p.m. on Friday, and both men are currently being treated at a local hospital.

If anyone has any information related to this incident they are encouraged to call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411 or download the York City PD App. Texting in tips is the best method of conveying information about this incident and it is anonymous.

Instructions for using text tip line;

Enter number 847-411 Start message with – yorktips Text your message

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.