US service member killed in Afghanistan in apparent insider attack

(CNN) — A US service member was killed and two others were wounded in an apparent insider attack in southern Afghanistan Saturday, according to the NATO-led coalition’s Resolute Support mission.

In complying with Department of Defense policy, the name of the service member killed in action is being withheld until 24 hours after the next of kin is notified, the coalition said in a statement.

The coalition said the two wounded US service members are in stable condition and being treated.

Additional information will be released as appropriate, the Resolute Support said.

An insider attack would mean one carried out by a member of the Afghan security forces.

Officials said the incident is being investigated, and no further details were immediately available.

This is the third combat fatality in Afghanistan this year.