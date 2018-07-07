× Warrant issued for Harrisburg man on charges of rape and sexual assault

CARLISLE, Pa. –A Harrisburg man is wanted on charges of rape and sexual assault for an incident that occured in June.

According to police, Bryan Keith Weldon, 38, of Harrisburg, was revealed to be the attacker after an investigation following a sexual assault that occured in early June, in the 1300 Block of Grandview Court.

A warrant has been issued for Weldon’s arrest and the Carlisle Police Department is asking anyone with information on Weldon’s location to contact them at (717) 243-5252 or email Detective Thomas Dolan at tdolan@carlislepa.org.