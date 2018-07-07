Wild West Summer Fest offers family fun at the York Fairgrounds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa.-- After days of staying indoors to escape the blistering heat, Saturday was a great change of pace for families in York County.

Hundreds turned out for the Wild West Summer Fest at the York Fairgrounds.

The local horse community turned out to showcase harness racing. Youngsters enjoyed a number of activities, including inflatable bounce houses, while mom and dad listened to country music concerts.

With so much to do, we had to ask the 'experts' what they enjoyed the most.

"I like horses, and I also like the games," said Shirlene Fisher, who attended the Fest.

Sisters Jenna and Kora Yost also had their favorites, "We were doing the bounce houses and we raced each other." "I like the big balls, because it was funny."

The FOX43 team was happy to be there signing autographs and meeting those who stopped by!

The fun continues Sunday. The Wild West Summer Fest starts at 10:00 a.m. and wraps up with a concert by country singer Lauren Alaina with special guests Travis Denning and Craig Campbell starting at 7:00 p.m.