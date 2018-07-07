York County woman dies in single car crash

CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa.– Northern York County Regional Police are investigating a crash that killed one woman.

55-year old Emily Reeser, of Thomasville, died after losing control of her car, crashing into a guard rail and going over an embankment. It happened just before 6:00 p.m. Friday on Lewisberry Road, just north of Jug Road in Conewago Township.

Reeser was the only person in the car. The York County Coroner’s office says she was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from her car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No autopsy will be performed; police continue to investigate.