155th Anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg Reenactments held in Adams County

GETTYSBURG, Adams County, Pa.-- People from across the country gathered for the 155th Anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg Reenactment events this weekend.

Living historians have been on the sacred battlefields since Thursday, giving people insight into the Civil War and specifically, the Battle of Gettysburg. In-depth displays are set up, discussions are being held and iconic battle marches are being carried out.

For the reenactors, education is what drives them to take part.

"The research, it really is. Researching the individuals finding out more about it, like I said before, you can tell more about that individual," said historian Lloyd Smith.

"Teaching kids, it's just one of the things, I love to do and making lead bullets, and passing them out to the kids so they can feel what the bullets were like," reenactor Zack Howey added.

The reenactments continue Sunday, running from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. For more information, click here: https://www.gettysburgreenactment.com