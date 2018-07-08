2nd Annual Real Steel Car Show benefits Children’s Miracle Network

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. -- A beautiful day leads to hundreds turning out to a car show benefiting a children's charity.

Over 200 vehicles took part in the 2nd Annual Real Steel Car show in Paradise Township, Adams County. Event organizers say 700 people turned out to look at those cars and enjoyed plenty of other activities. Proceeds from Sunday's event will benefit the Children's Miracle Network.

Kayla Zorbaugh and her family put together the fundraiser as a way to give back. Zorbaugh says the CMN helped her family while her son was hospitalized in Maryland, and then years ago when her brother was battling leukemia.

Event organizers says the event has doubled in size from last year, and they were able to raise $3,500.00