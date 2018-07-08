× Police: Man breaks leg when fleeing from traffic stop

STEELTON BOROUGH, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — A man broke his leg when he tried to run from police on Friday in Steelton.

According to police, Shawn Stern, 28, was pulled over by for a traffic violation on Friday.

Stern was wanted for domestic violence charges and a federal warrant.

Police say Stern ran, jumped down an embankment, and broke his leg.

He was taken to Harrisburg Hospital for treatment and was arraigned on possession charges and flight to avoid apprehension.

He was taken to Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $1,500 bail.