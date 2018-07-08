Sunny skies and warmer temperatures begin the week

LIMITED SHOWER THREAT

A pleasant evening ends the weekend. It’s another comfortable night in the 50s. Bright blue skies continue Monday. It is warmer in the middle and upper 80s. Humidity levels creep up but not until evening. Temperatures are back up to near 90 degrees Tuesday. A stray thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, however, most areas remain dry. 80’s return for Wednesday and drier air works back in dropping the humidity. Another dry and comfortable day expected Thursday. Skies remain quite sunny with readings in the middle and upper 80s. High pressure dominates into Friday prolonging the dry stretch. Afternoon temperatures top out near 90 degrees. The humidity returns too.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

A weak boundary approaches for Saturday and may produce a stray thunderstorm or two, otherwise the mainly dry stretch continues. The humidity continues to increase. It is warm with highs near 90 degrees. It’s a hot and sticky Sunday. Skies are hazy and temperatures are hot in the lower 90s.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist