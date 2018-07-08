Taking the field for Gigi’s Playhouse of Lancaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. - Folks enjoyed a game of polo in Lancaster County this weekend, while helping an organization for children with intellectual disabilities.

Gigi's Cup was held at the Lancaster Polo Club in Warwick Township on Sunday. The sports event also included plenty of activities for adults and kids. The event is part of a fundraising effort to establish Gigi's Playhouse of Lancaster.

The playhouse is an achievement center that's part of a national effort to change the world's view on Down Syndrome. Tara Claudio, who works with the organization, says the center would be a one-stop place for children and their families. The center would offer therapies and even extra curricular activities, giving families more time to be together, rather than driving around.

Gigi's Playhouse of Lancaster has been working to raise the $100,000 needed to build the center. They have been fundraising over the past two years. The next event Gigi's Jam will take place Sunday July 22nd at Moon Dancer Vineyard & Winery in Wrightsville, York County.