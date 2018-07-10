× 3 Lancaster men accused of supplying heroin that resulted in deadly overdose

ELIZABETHTOWN — Three Lancaster men have been charged with drug delivery resulting in death and conspiracy after an investigation by several Lancaster County law enforcement agencies determined they supplied the heroin that caused the overdose death of a 37-year-old Elizabethtown man on July 2, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Juan M. Rosa, Angel Ramos-Ocasio and Erick Salome-Chevere were charged after an investigation led by Elizabethtown police.

Rosa is accused of being the victim’s direct drug supplier, police say. Ramos-Ocasio and Salome-Chevere are higher up on the supply chain, according to police.

Salome-Chevere, 27, is believed to be the highest-level drug dealer of the three. Police say they found 1,000 bags of heroin-fentanyl at the time of his arrest. He is currently at Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $400,000 bail.

Ramos-Ocasio, 24, and Rosa, 25, are at Lancaster County Prison on $200,000 bail apiece.

According to investigators, another occupant at the victim’s home told police that the victim obtained the heroin from Rosa. Police also discovered Facebook messages between Rosa and the victim.

Rosa was then arrested in Lancaster.

Police later obtained information about Ramos-Ocasio, who is believed to be Rosa’s supplier. Elizabethtown Police, working with the Lancaster County Drug Task Force and members of the Selective Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at another location in Lancaster, where Ramos-Ocasio was found, along with evidence that linked him to Salome-Chevere.

Salome-Chevere was arrested at a traffic stop in Ephrata on July 4, police say. The effort was coordinated by Ephrata Police, Elizabethtown Police and the Drug Task Force. Salome-Chevere allegedly had 1,000 bags of heroin-fentanyl at the time of his arrest, police say.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.