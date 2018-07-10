× 3 people charged with supplying fentanyl used in fatal overdose

MECHANICSBURG — Three people have been charged with supplying the fentanyl that caused the overdose death of a 24-year-old Mechanicsburg man in December of 2017.

Luis Alicea-Solis, 23, of Harrisburg, Laurie Sheaffer, 46, of Enola, and Jacob Dortch, 23, of Carlisle, were arrested and arraigned on charges of drug delivery resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter, and other related offenses.

According to Mechanicsburg police, the victim was found dead in his apartment on the 100 block of East Main Street on Dec. 14, 2017. Police discovered suspected drug paraphernalia at the scene.

Alicea-Solis, Sheaffer, and Dortch were arrested after an investigation determined they were responsible for supplying the fentanyl, police say.

Two of the suspects, Alicea-Solis and Sheaffer, are currently being held in Cumberland County Prison. Dortch was released on bail.

All three are awaiting preliminary hearings.