9 Lebanon residents cited for fireworks violations over July 4 holiday
LEBANON — Police cited a total of nine people for fireworks violations in Lebanon over the July 4th holiday, Lebanon Police said Tuesday in a press release.
The Lebanon residents cited were:
- Deion Hess, 22, at 9:31 p.m. on June 30 on the 200 block of Arnold St.
- Francisco Mateo, 26, at 11:14 p.m. on July 4 on the 400 block of N. 2nd St.
- Quentin Wohlgemuth, 20, at 10:57 p.m. on July 5 on the 200 block of Arnold St.
- Daniella Panelli, 28, and BJ Thompson, 33, at 10:21 p.m. on July 4 on the 200 block of Schneider Drive
- Michael Martinez, 35, at 9:31 p.m. on July 4 on the 400 block of Weidman St.
- Maria Melendez-Rivera, 40, at 9:13 p.m. on July 4 on the 800 block of N. 10th St.
- Gregory Harris, 29, at 10:08 p.m. on the 900 block of Elizabeth St.
- Julian Imm, 18, at 9:58 p.m. on July 5 on the 700 block of Elm St.
