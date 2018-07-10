× Carlisle barracks training to cause road, bridge closures on July 12

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– The Carlisle barracks will once again exercise their plans, test emergency response systems and provide valuable experience for employees, residents and first responders during a full-scale emergency response exercise.

Held annually, the July 12 exercise allows training on a specific scenario for the posts emergency managers, first responders and employees. The exercise this year will focus on an incident that will require the post to exercise their “shelter in place” plans as well as execute an orderly post evacuation.

While aimed primarily at employees and first responders, the exercise is important for everyone on Carlisle Barracks. During the exercise the installation will utilize the mass notifications systems, At Hoc and the external speaker system, as well as temporary road and gate closures.

As part of the exercise a “post evacuation” will be ordered and employees of select buildings will be directed to go to their vehicles and exit through the Claremont Road gate. This exercise will NOT call for residents, retail areas and services or the CDC/CYS to evacuate or close. The evacuation order will be limited to the work force of the identified buildings. Dunham Clinic will close at noon. Those not taking part in the exercise (e.g. residents) do not need to take any additional actions.

As part of the exercise, Claremont Road will be closed to traffic between Post Road and North East Street during the controlled evacuation for two hours the afternoon of July 12 (approximately 3-5 p.m.) The Claremont Road gate will open only to exiting traffic during this time. All traffic must enter the installation via the Ashburn Drive gate during this period. The road and gate will re-open by 5 p.m. Carlisle fire police will assist in the direction of traffic. A detour map can be seen at the right.

The exercise is expected to be complete by 5 p.m. on July 12.

SOURCE: Army War College