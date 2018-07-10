Cow Appreciation Day at Chick-Fil-A

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP,Pa--- Chick-fil-A is celebrating its 14th annual Cow Appreciation Day. If you stop by any Central PA Chick-Fil-A's dressed as a cow you will receive a free entrée (excluding salads) at these locations: Lindle Road, East York, Loucks Road, Mechanicsburg, Chambersburg, Carlisle, Shrewsbury, Hanover

Adult customers who dress in any type of cow attire will be rewarded with a free Chick-fil-A entrée, such as an Original Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Nuggets or breakfast favorite, the Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit. Children will receive a free Kid’s Meal for dressing in a cow costume.

The Cow Appreciation Day celebration will last from restaurant opening through 7 p.m. local time, so guests can visit for breakfast, lunch or dinner (check local store listings for individual store hours). To prepare for the day, customers can visit www.CowAppreciationDay.com for a full list of redeemable menu items and cow costume inspiration.