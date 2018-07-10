× DHS: Assisted living facility didn’t report suspected abusive sexual assault, protect victims

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — An assisted living and personal care facility in Mechanicsburg may have its license to operate revoked after the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) says it failed to report suspected abusive sexual assaults by a resident and didn’t protect the victims.

The DHS noted the violation following its licensing inspection of Brookdale Grandon Farms on November 15, 2017. Six additional inspections took place after that, concluding on April 9, 2018.

Between June 12, 2017 and July 16, 2017, it’s alleged that a resident within the facility’s Secured Dementia Care Unit committed nine sexual assaults against female residents, according to the DHS.

Accusations against the resident include grabbing at the breast areas of residents, placing a hand down one resident’s shirt and trying to crawl into the bed of another resident, the DHS says. One one occasion, the resident allegedly had “unzipped pants and placed a female resident’s hands inside the pants.”

Brookdale became aware of the decision by the DHS to revoke its license in a letter on May 21, 2018. In that letter, the DHS also banned new admissions to the facility and intended to issue fines.

On May 31, the facility filed an appeal and written request for a hearing.