FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area. Today, Trooper Brent Miller of the Pennsylvania State Police is stopping by to discuss the following wanted criminals:

David Eugene Socks-Dewalt, DOB: 11/30/91, 26-Years Old (5’9”, 140 lbs, Blue Eyes, Blonde Hair)

Wanted: Escape

Location: Franklin County Jail, 1804 Opportunity Ave, Greene Township, Franklin County

Incident Date: July 5, 2018

Charges Filed: July 5, 2018

2. Anthony Jalil Henderson, DOB:10/31/93, 24-Years Old (6’00”, 150 lbs, Brown Eyes, Black Hair)

Wanted: Escape

Location: 36 Surrey Drive, Hamilton Township, Franklin County

Incident Date: July 5, 2017

Charges Filed: July 18, 2017