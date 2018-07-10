Grandmother dependent on oxygen tank dies after power cut off to her home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWARK, N.J. — A New Jersey grandmother has died after the electricity company cut power to her house – but family members say she made a $500 payment to her account only days before, according to WPIX.

Desiree Washington says her 68-year-old mother, Linda Daniels, who relied on an electric-powered oxygen tank to breathe, died of heart failure hours after Public Service Enterprise Group (PSE&G) turned off the electricity at her Newark home on July 5.

Washington said the temperature in her mother's Shephard Avenue home likely rose to well over 100 degrees the day the power was turned off and it aggravated her mother's heart condition.

Washington said $500 was paid to the company two days before, and her family had notified the company of her mother's medical issues.

PSE&G said they cut off power because of a lack of payments over several months.

The company said they were unaware of Daniels' medical needs, and they are reviewing their records.

Newark Police are investigating.

Daniels is survived by two children, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She worked for the Newark Board of Education for more than 20 years and has lived in Newark for more than 45 years.

Her family said Daniels is locally famous for her secret pecan cake recipe and her passion for serving others and the community.

A memorial fund has been set up to help Daniels' family with funeral expenses.

In a statement to WPIX, PSE&G said: