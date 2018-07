× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (July 10, 2018)

Breaking news out of Thailand: the story that gripped the world has finally come to a conclusion as all 12 boys and their soccer coach have been rescued from a flooded cave. The team became trapped in the cave on June 23, suffering under frightening conditions for 18 days. The rescue operation has been underway since the weekend. You can expect more on this harrowing story coming up today on FOX43 News First at Four.