× Hot and Humid Tuesday

A much warmer and more humid Tuesday on tap for our area. High temperatures for most of the region will break into the low-90s. It will feel even warmer than that.

There is a chance for a spotty thunderstorm, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Some of these storms can be locally strong; however, Tuesday will not be an all-day rain event. Many places will remain dry.

Relief from the high heat and humidity comes on Wednesday and Thursday as high temperatures fall back into the mid-80s.