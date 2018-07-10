× LeSean McCoy issues statement denying allegations of domestic abuse toward girlfriend

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy has issued a statement denying the allegations of domestic abuse, animal cruelty and performance-enhancing drug use levied against him by a woman on Instagram claiming to be the friend of his girlfriend, according to ESPN and other media outlets.

In an Instagram post uploaded Tuesday, McCoy denied the accusations.

A post shared by Lesean Mccoy (@shadymccoy) on Jul 10, 2018 at 9:16am PDT

“For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me today on social media are completely false,” McCoy’s statement reads. “Further more, I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved in months.”

Earlier Tuesday, an Instagram user posted a photo accusing McCoy of domestic abuse, animal abuse and of using performance-enhancing drugs.

“@shadymccoy is THE DEVIL!!!” the caption reads. “YOU ARE AN ANIMAL!!!!!! We didn’t say anything about how you beat your dog ‘Henny’ into kidney failure. Let’s not talk about all the times my best friend had to stop you from VICIOUSLY beating your son for small things like peeing in the bed. We kept quiet about your drug usage … all the ILLEGAL steroids and needles you were using, but we will not keep quiet about this!!!!!! I can’t believe you did this to my best friend!!!!! YOUR KARMA IS GOING TO BE SO REAL!!!!!! The world needs to know what type of animal you really are!!!!!!! This was just her yesterday on the left and now this morning this is her on the right!!!! #WomanBeater #AnimalAbuser#ChildAbuser”

The Bills also are aware of the allegations, a source told ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

The Buffalo Bills are aware of the LeSean McCoy allegations, told it is being looked into per sources — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) July 10, 2018

McCoy’s agent Drew Rosenhaus and the NFL did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

McCoy, a former standout at Harrisburg’s Bishop McDevitt High School and the University of Pittsburgh, began his NFL career as a running back with the Philadelphia Eagles, who selected him in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft. He spent six seasons in Philadelphia, becoming the team’s all-time leading rusher in 2014. He was traded to the Bills before the 2015 season.