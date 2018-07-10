× Officials will conduct mosquito spraying in Penn, West Manheim Townships in York County

YORK COUNTY — Spraying to control adult mosquito populations will be conducted in Penn and West Manheim Townships in York County on Wednesday, officials say.

The spraying will be conducted in the evening hours in the following areas:

Westminster Avenue and Baugher Drive, including Homewood at Plum Creek, in Penn Township

Oak Hills Drive, Fairview Drive, and Sunset Drive, including SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Utz Terrace, in West Manheim Township

Samples collected in those area over the past two weeks have indicated high mosquito populations, and some samples have tested positive for West Nile Virus, officials say.

The spraying could be delayed by weather conditions or other unexpected events. The rain date is Thursday, officials say.

Certain species of mosquitoes carry West Nile virus, which, when transmitted to people, can cause West Nile encephalitis, an infection that can result in an inflammation of the brain. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all residents of areas where virus activity has been identified are at risk of getting West Nile encephalitis.

For more information about reducing mosquitoes in York County, call the Penn State Extension – York County West Nile Program office at (717) 840-2375 or email TLS35@psu.edu .