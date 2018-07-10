Olivia’s cooks up New Orleans Creole Shrimp & Catfish served w roasted corn & black eyed peas infused grits

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

New Orleans Creole Shrimp & Catfish served w roasted corn & black eyed peas infused grits.

Creole sauce

Kale- half bunch

1 zucchini

1 carrot

3 celery stalks

1 red onion

1 yellow squash

2 bell peppers (assorted colors)

12 oz can -whole tomatoes - cut in half

1 tbsp finely chopped chipotle peppers

2 tbsp garlic- freshly chopped

1 tsp black pepper

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp old bay

1/2 tsp thyme

1 tsp oregano

1 tbsp brown sugar

2 oz E.V.O.O.

2 oz Olivias garlic butter

Place olive oil and E.V.O.O. in a pot and put on high heat. As soon as the butter melts, add the veggies & garlic. Sweat the veggies for approx 3-4 minutes. Add the chipotle peppers, tomatoes, & all the seasonings. Turn the heat back to medium & let simmer for approx 10 minutes. Once the veggies are cooked al denté, turn the burner off.

Shrimp & catfish Cajun breading

2 cups corn meal

1/2 tsp old bay

1/2 tsp black pepper

1/2 tsp granulated garlic

1:2 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp oregano

Egg wash

2 eggs scrambled

Mix all ingredients together (egg wash stays separate). Lightly dip the catfish & shrimp into the breading, then dip into egg wash, & back into the breading mix. Fry in corn oil @ 325* F.

Grilled corn & Black eyed Grits

2 cups grits

1/2 tsp black peppers

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1 cup grilled corn

1 cup black eyed peas (canned in fine and drained)

4 cups chicken stock

4 oz honey cured bacon (baked then chopped)

4 oz heavy cream

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

2 tbsp scallions thinly cut

Add grits, chicken stock, salt & pepper into a pot and place on high heat. Bring to a boil. Reduce to low heat and allow to simmer, stirring constantly approx 20-25 minutes or until thick. Do NOT let it stick to the bottom of pot.

Add grilled corn, crispy baked bacon, & cream. Stir until thick again (approx 3-4mins). Pour into a casserole dish. Top w cheddar & scallions.

Cocktails:

Maryland Mary

The Bay vodka infused w Chesapeake bay seasonings Fresh squeezed lime Fresh cucumber Bloody Mary mix / or tomato juice Old bay rim

Fill glass w ice. Add vodka, fresh lime, fresh cucumber, & Bloody Mary mix. Shake. Pour into an old bay rimmed glass. Go crazy w fresh veggie garnishes! Enjoy!

Coconut mango colada

Bacardi mango rum

Captain Morgan loco-nut rum

Coconut milk

Fresh mango

Fresh pineapple

Creme of coconut

Fresh coconut

Fill blender w ice. Add all ingredients. Pulse on high. Pour into glass. Top w whipped cream if desired (without whipped cream this is a dairy free cocktail) garnish w fresh pineapple. Enjoy!!