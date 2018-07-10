Olivia’s cooks up New Orleans Creole Shrimp & Catfish served w roasted corn & black eyed peas infused grits

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/
New Orleans Creole Shrimp & Catfish served w roasted corn & black eyed peas infused grits.
Creole sauce
Kale- half bunch
1 zucchini
1 carrot
3 celery stalks
1 red onion
1 yellow squash
2 bell peppers (assorted colors)
12 oz can -whole tomatoes - cut in half
1 tbsp finely chopped chipotle peppers
2 tbsp garlic- freshly chopped
1 tsp black pepper
1/2 tsp kosher salt
1 tsp smoked paprika
1 tsp old bay
1/2 tsp thyme
1 tsp oregano
1 tbsp brown sugar
2 oz E.V.O.O.
2 oz Olivias garlic butter
Place olive oil and E.V.O.O. in a pot and put on high heat. As soon as the butter melts, add the veggies & garlic. Sweat the veggies for approx 3-4 minutes. Add the chipotle peppers, tomatoes, & all the seasonings. Turn the heat back to medium & let simmer for approx 10 minutes. Once the veggies are cooked al denté, turn the burner off.
Shrimp & catfish Cajun breading
2 cups corn meal
1/2 tsp old bay
1/2 tsp black pepper
1/2 tsp granulated garlic
1:2 tsp kosher salt
1/2 tsp oregano
Egg wash
2 eggs scrambled
Mix all ingredients together (egg wash stays separate). Lightly dip the catfish & shrimp into the breading, then dip into egg wash, & back into the breading mix. Fry in corn oil @ 325* F.
Grilled corn & Black eyed Grits
2 cups grits
1/2 tsp black peppers
1/2 tsp kosher salt
1 cup grilled corn
1 cup black eyed peas (canned in fine and drained)
4 cups chicken stock
4 oz honey cured bacon (baked then chopped)
4 oz heavy cream
1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
2 tbsp scallions thinly cut
Add grits, chicken stock, salt & pepper into a pot and place on high heat. Bring to a boil. Reduce to low heat and allow to simmer, stirring constantly approx 20-25 minutes or until thick. Do NOT let it stick to the bottom of pot.
Add grilled corn, crispy baked bacon, & cream. Stir until thick again (approx 3-4mins). Pour into a casserole dish. Top w cheddar & scallions.
Cocktails:
Maryland Mary
The Bay vodka infused w Chesapeake bay seasonings Fresh squeezed lime Fresh cucumber Bloody Mary mix / or tomato juice Old bay rim
Fill glass w ice. Add vodka, fresh lime, fresh cucumber, & Bloody Mary mix. Shake. Pour into an old bay rimmed glass. Go crazy w fresh veggie garnishes! Enjoy!
Coconut mango colada
Bacardi mango rum
Captain Morgan loco-nut rum
Coconut milk
Fresh mango
Fresh pineapple
Creme of coconut
Fresh coconut
Fill blender w ice. Add all ingredients. Pulse on high. Pour into glass. Top w whipped cream if desired (without whipped cream this is a dairy free cocktail) garnish w fresh pineapple. Enjoy!!