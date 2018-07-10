× One person taken to hospital after stabbing in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing.

On July 9 around 3:15 p.m., police responded to the area of E. Mifflin St. and S. Plum St. in Lancaster for a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival, police found a 21-year-old man with a stab wound to the torso.

He was conscious and alert and did not provide any details of what had occurred to police.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

At this point in the investigation, police believe that the victim had been involved in a physical altercation with a group of people in the 400 block of E. Mifflin St.

During the fight, one of the group stabbed the victim with an unknown object.

The group fled and was reportedly last seen going east toward S. Ann St.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Lancaster City Polcie at 717-735-3300. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Crime Watch page.