Phillies promote top prospect pitcher to start tonight against Mets

PHILADELPHIA– The Phillies are promoting one of the team’s top prospect pitchers to start against the New York Mets on Tuesday night.

P Enyel De Los Santos will make his Major League Debut tonight.

De Los Santos, 22, was acquired in a trade with the San Diego Padres over the winter in exchange for SS Freddy Galvis.

In his first season at AAA, De Los Santos was selected to the AAA All-Star Game and the Futures Game, as he sports a 9-3 record with a 1.89 ERA in 95.1 innings.

He has struck out 87 batters compared to 31 walks this season.

It is unknown if this will just be a spot start for De Los Santos, as injured P Vince Velasquez is set to return from the Disabled List on Wednesday.