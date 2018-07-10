Harrisburg’s financial future and problems with the black fly population – Tonight on FOX43 News At Ten

Phillies promote top prospect pitcher to start tonight against Mets

Posted 9:00 AM, July 10, 2018, by

CLEARWATER, FL - FEBRUARY 20: Enyel De Los Santos #78 of the Philadelphia Phillies poses for a portrait on February 20, 2018 at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA– The Phillies are promoting one of the team’s top prospect pitchers to start against the New York Mets on Tuesday night.

P Enyel De Los Santos will make his Major League Debut tonight.

De Los Santos, 22, was acquired in a trade with the San Diego Padres over the winter in exchange for SS Freddy Galvis.

In his first season at AAA, De Los Santos was selected to the AAA All-Star Game and the Futures Game, as he sports a 9-3 record with a 1.89 ERA in 95.1 innings.

He has struck out 87 batters compared to 31 walks this season.

It is unknown if this will just be a spot start for De Los Santos, as injured P Vince Velasquez is set to return from the Disabled List on Wednesday.

Related stories