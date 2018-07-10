Police seek ID of suspects accused of “quick change scam” at Chick-fil-A

LANCASTER COUNTY — East Lampeter Township Police are attempting to identify two suspects that allegedly used quick change scams at Chick-fil-A on Lincoln Highway East. The first incident occurred June 20 while the second took place on the 30th.

Police say two different suspects presented a $100 bill to purchase a meal, engaged in conversation with the cashier and then offered to provide change to make the purchase easier. After several exchanges, both suspects left with the original $100, change and the food, police add.

Anyone with information should contact East Lampeter Township Police at 717-291-4676 or submit a tip here.