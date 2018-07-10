× State Police investigate theft of firearms from Lancaster Co. residence in 2009

LANCASTER COUNTY — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a theft that occurred at a residence in Brecknock Township in 2009.

The victim reported to police that a double barrel shotgun and an antique Civil War pistol were stolen from his home on West Maple Grove Road while he was in the hospital, according to a news release. He also told authorities that a Marvel Fantastic Four Edition #48 comic book and approximately $500 to $1,000 worth of pennies were taken as well.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police – Lancaster Trooper Jacquette at 717-299-7650.