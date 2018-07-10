× U.S. Navy identifies Feasterville woman as casualty during small boat training

JORDAN– The U.S. Navy has identified a Feasterville woman as the casualty during a small boat training exercise.

According to the Navy’s website, Ensign Sarah Mitchell, 23, was medically evacuated to a hospital in Aqaba, Jordan, and was pronounced dead at 12:45

p.m., local time on July 8.

No other Sailors were injured and an investigation is ongoing, according to the Navy.

Governor Tom Wolf has ordered the Commonwealth flag at the Capitol Complex and throughout all public buildings and grounds throughout Bucks County to fly at half-staff to honor of her death.