Video captures man riding on outside of subway

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — A rider’s cell phone video shows an extremely dangerous and illegal trend known as Skylarking on the New York City subway.

“Living in New York for 17 years, I’ve seen a bunch of wild things, but this is one of the most wild things I’ve ever seen," Matthew Beary, who posted the video on Instagram, told WPIX.

Beary says he saw the daredevil Friday morning around 8:30 a.m. at the Clinton-Washington Avenues stop. When the man missed the train, he grabbed on to the door outside. Beary began recording the video seconds after the train moved.

“I was very concerned that he was going to possibly fall off and I felt weird taking the video," said Beary. "It was just sort of like spur-of-the-moment, take a camera out not knowing what was happening, but realizing as I'm taking this video that this guy is clearly hanging on."

Beary says the man safely made the trip to the next stop at Lafayette Avenue. It appears he either exited the station or entered a car up ahead.

Subway surfing, also known as Skylarking, is illegal, dangerous and should not be attempted.