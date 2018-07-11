A perfect, comfortable July day!

COMFY JULY DAYS

Clear skies this evening and very comfortable conditions are perfect for being outdoors this time of the year. Temperatures fall from the 80s to the 70s under a light breeze and mostly clear skies. Overnight, it is comfortable and cooler in the lower 60s. Another dry and comfortable day expected Thursday with abundant sunshine. Still comfortable with highs in the lower and middle 80s. High pressure dominates into Friday prolonging the dry stretch. It is a tad warmer in the middle and upper 80s. The humidity slowly increases.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

A weak boundary approaches for Saturday and may produce a stray thunderstorm or two, otherwise the mainly dry stretch continues. It will feel quite muggy. Readings make a run for 90 degrees. It’s a hot and sticky Sunday. Skies are hazy and temperatures are hot in the lower 90s. A stray thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, however, most areas stay rain free.

NEXT WEEK

Shower and thunderstorm threat increases heading back into the work week. A warm front lifting through the area Monday brings a chance for showers and thunderstorms. It is quite sticky with the humidity running higher. It stays steamy into Tuesday with highs in the lower 90s. A cold front crosses the area bringing more shower and thunderstorm chances during the afternoon. More comfortable conditions and drier air returns midweek.

