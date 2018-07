× Crash involving overturned tractor trailer shuts down portion of Route 222 in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY — An accident involving an overturned tractor trailer truck has shut down a portion of Route 222 South near Route 30 West, according to dispatch reports.

The accident was first reported around 11:17 a.m. The driver of the tractor trailer was reportedly trapped inside the vehicle, but has since been freed, dispatch reports say.

UPDATE: Multi vehicle crash on US 222 southbound at US 30 West/PA 283 West. There is a ramp closure. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) July 11, 2018