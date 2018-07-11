× Croatia defeats England 2-1 in extra time to reach World Cup final

The FIFA World Cup Final is set.

Croatia will take on France for the championship Sunday after defeating England 2-1 in extra time in Wednesday’s semifinal match at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Ivan Perisic scored in the 68th minute to tie the match at 1-1, and teed up Mario Mandzukic for Croatia’s second goal in the 109th minute to complete the comeback victory and advance to the World Cup final for the first time ever.

Kieran Trippier scored on a free kick in the fifth minute to give England a 1-0 lead, but the Three Lions eventually folded under Croatia’s relentless pressure in the second half.

So Zlatko Dalic’s men will be back at the Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday to face France, who glanced a 1-0 victory over Belgium on Tuesday thanks to a Samuel Umtiti header.

