Harrisburg Police host first community BBQ tonight

HARRISBURG — The Harrisburg Police Department’s first ‘Community Block Side BBQ’ event kicks off tonight at 6 p.m. at the corner of 19th and Forster Streets.

The event is part of a summer-long series hosted by the police department’s Community Policing Unit.

“Tonight will be the first community barbeque dedicated to getting out into the community, meeting neighbors and creating positive interactions with officers,” said Blake Lynch, the Community Policing Coordinator.

The event will include free food and drinks as well as an opportunity for children to look at police vehicles, according to the police department. Officers will also be available to answer questions.