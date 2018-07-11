Jobs coming to Mechanicsburg with Metro Diner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MECHANICSBURG,Pa--- Metro Diner will be opening a new location in Mechanicsburg on the Carlisle Pike in August. The diner is accepting job applications for the new restaurant. Applications to join the Metro Diner team will be accepted now through the August opening for various positions including server, host and kitchen staff.

To apply, visit metrodiner.com/employment, select the “Mechanicsburg” location, and complete the online application. Interested applicants can also visit the hiring site, located at 5600 Carlisle Pike to apply in person, or call (717) 388-4823.