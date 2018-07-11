Lancaster City Police investigating a second officer’s use of force and threatening voicemails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. -- Police in Lancaster are investigating two incidents: an officer's use of force during an arrest and threatening voicemails received by a young man living in Canada.

It's the second time the department has conducted an internal investigation into an officer's use of force in under two weeks.

The first incident, a recording of a man being tased, went viral online and prompted an internal police investigation.

Officials said the officer complied with the city’s current use of force policies; no disciplinary action was taken.

A bystander recorded that second incident on Thursday, July 5th.

The video shows police arresting a 22-year-old Jaleel Corley of Lancaster.

On top of him? A Lancaster City police officer.

You can hear Corley saying to the officer, 'I can’t breathe.'

Police say they recognized Corley and another driver in a vehicle near the 400 block of Juniata Street at around 6:30 p.m.

Police say Corley was wanted out of Manheim Township for possession of cocaine.

Officers believed, based on information gathered during their surveillance, the occupants of the vehicle may have been in possession of a quantity of drugs.

Officers then activated their emergency lights and sirens and attempted to stop the vehicle.

According to police, the vehicle did not yield, and fled the scene, driving in a dangerous manner into the Southwest section of Lancaster City.

The pursuit ended at New Dowart and Arch Streets when an officer struck that vehicle with a police cruiser.

"I know there was a chase involved. I think that the officer had a lot of adrenaline, and I think that he took his anger out on this individual," said Michelle Hines with Lancaster Stands Up.

Community activists like Hines questioning the officer’s decisions, not once, but also later in the video when he approaches the woman recording the incident.

You can hear the woman say, "He’s coming at me look! Camera comes out - you don’t know what to do!"

The officer warns the woman, "You’re going to get arrested!"

“I would love to see Chief Berkihiser, as a new chief of police, speaking out against these issues, that the community is concerned and talking about," added Hines.

Lancaster Police are also investigating another incident in which a young man from Canada received multiple voicemails after he called Lancaster Police to express his concerns following the tasing incident.

“You’re ignorant. You should probably get the facts, stay in your country, mind your business," said the caller.

That man Brody Stuart-Verner expressed his fears to FOX43 over the phone.

“I was frightened. I was scared. I didn’t know where these messages were coming from," he said.

He says one of the numbers has a Pennsylvania area code.

The spokesman for Lancaster Bureau of Police tells FOX43 a lieutenant is looking into those voicemails.

A spokesman declined an on-camera interview with FOX43, saying he cannot comment on the officer's use of force currently as it’s under investigation.

He referred FOX43 to a press release with information on the incident.