× Lancaster County woman accused of misusing inhalants outside Five Below store

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 29-year-old Mountville woman was arrested Monday after police say she was found unconscious outside a Lancaster clothing store.

Jessica A. Franks was charged with public drunkenness and illegal use of inhalants in connection to the incident, which happened around 11:32 p.m. in a shopping center on the 2000 block of Fruitville Pike in Lancaster.

Police say they found Franks unconscious outside a Five Below store, surrounded by numerous Ultra Duster compressed air cans.

Police say that when Franks was revived, she attempted to inhale the contents of one of the cans.

Franks was treated at the scene by medical personnel, and a criminal complaint was filed, police say.